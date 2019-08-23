UAFS cuts ribbons on stand-alone food pantry

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA)— Friday morning, Dave Stevens, the dean of students at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, pushed an overflowing cart of food down a concrete pathway toward the Recreation and Wellness Center.

The large wooden cabinet, named the Lion Pride Pantry, stands alone between the Recreation and Wellness Center and the Old Gym along Kinkead Avenue.

The pantry allows students to grab a bite to eat at any time of day.

Jordan Dart, the president of the Student Government Association, said the organization is always aiming to make the students’ experience better with creative ideas.

“A granola bar or a box of ramen noodles can really make a difference to a student who might be struggling or have food insecurity,” Dart added, “And my hope is that, with this pantry, we can test the waters and see if this is something that students can really benefit from and something that we could continue or grow in the future.”