FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith completed its third annual Day of Giving with a record-breaking 1,207 donations totaling $94,339.

According to a press release from the university, the giving event lasted 1,928 minutes in honor of the university’s founding year.

Projects funded by the donations include UAFS Area of Greatest Need, which raised $20,400, UAFS Golf with $18,855, the UAFS Athletics Weight Room with $10,532, the Alumni Legacy Scholarship with $7,960 and IDEAL Women with $5,500.

UAFS officials had originally set the goal at $78,000.

“It’s amazing what a community can do with just 1,928 minutes to give,” Jasmine Smith, Director of Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving at UAFS, said.

“Our faculty and staff, students, and community members rallied behind our projects. Because of their generosity, we can provide hundreds more students with scholarships, equipment, and unique learning experiences that will prepare, empower, and inspire them well into the future,” Smith added.

UAFS says that it saw a 43% increase in unique gifts compared to last year.

“As far as crowdfunding goes, we have the best crowd,” Smith said.