UAFS facility to be trained in online course delivery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since this school year is going to be different for teachers and students, one university is giving its faculty a head start to online teaching.

Dr. Margaret Tanner works for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

She said the university is investing in a program called Quality Matters.

It allows their faculty to be trained in online course delivery and how to keep students engaged.

“Anything we can do within the online environment to create the community that connection with the students is a positive thing,” she said.

Dr. Tanner said right now they’re experimenting with different types of online and hybrid formats than they’ve used in the past.