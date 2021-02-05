UAFS faculty, staff begin COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Mercy Hospital vaccination site at the Ben Green Park Tornado Shelter continues to see steady traffic.

As the state continues to make progress on the vaccine rollout, 300 faculty and staff from the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith got their COVID-19 shots.

Teachers and faculty at UAFS qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1B of the state vaccination rollout plan.

“This is just another step in that process to help keep everyone safe and also ensure that my family is safe and the community as well by getting this shot,” Asst. Athletic Director Tommye Robinson said. “So, I’m glad to be able to do it.”

This was the first dose for UAFS staff. They are scheduled to get their second shots in three weeks.