FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Area high school students put their trade skills on display with scholarship money on the line.

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith hosted a “welding rodeo” on campus on April 22.

“They seem like they come here and they’re ready to go,” said Jason Keyes with UAFS. “They just couldn’t wait to get in the booth and pull the trigger or crack the arc. Once we say ‘go’ it’s really exciting because we’re getting people in here to our program to weld and experience it. And, they know where we’re at. So, if they’re interested in a career in welding, they know who to come and talk to.”

A total of $6,000 in scholarships were given out. In addition to scholarship money, winners received prizes such as welding hoods, torch sets, and grinders.