UAFS hires John Blue as executive director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – John William Blue will become the first executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith.

Blue is the director of Student Life and Multicultural Affairs at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

He has a 15-year history in higher education including student affairs, multicultural affairs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Blue will serve as a member of senior administration, providing vision and counsel on diversity and inclusion initiatives and reporting directly to UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley. He will also lead the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and subcommittees.

One of my first questions upon arriving at UAFS for my interview to become the chancellor was of the status of the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Over the past year, our university – much like our country as a whole – experienced turmoil that shined a light on the need for this work and the importance of the initiatives that will make UAFS a welcoming campus where all students, employees, and guests feel valued and respected. I sincerely appreciate the hiring committee’s dedication to this search and their inclusion of members of our university and local community during the interview process. I am excited about the addition of Mr. John Blue to our senior leadership team and look forward to working with him as he leads us through the next steps in our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley

“This institution is ripe for DEI work to commence,” Blue said after his initial conversations with campus leaders. “People are ready to advance the mission of this university. They’re are hungry for something new, and especially during the time we’re in socially in this country, this is the right time to move Fort Smith forward.”

During a mid-December visit to campus, Blue said he was impressed with Fort Smith and UAFS alike and excited to begin this work in a community where he can truly plant roots.

“Diversity brings about innovation,” he said, noting that bringing diverse people with diverse thoughts and experiences to the table betters the work of all, whether that means maximizing profits in businesses or advancing exploration in diverse academic fields of study.

Blue has a Master of Science in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a Bachelor of Science in biology from Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi; and expects to complete his Doctor of Education in Higher Education from the University of Mississippi in 2022.