FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith held its “Den Day’ on Friday giving high schoolers and prospective transfer students the opportunity to see all of what UAFS has to offer.

UAFS says it is a way to help students take the next leap in life.

“I think this is so crucial to the college decision process. So really getting your feet on the campus, experience what it’s like to be a UAFS Lion and just getting to meet your future professors and all that’s so special,” said campus visit coordinator Matti Sellers.

Students had the chance to meet with professors from different departments on campus. They also had the chance to win prizes and even some scholarships.