UAFS holds assistance session for displaced Vista College students

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is working to help displaced students affected by the sudden closure of Vista College.

The university held an information and assistance session for students October 20.

Displaced students had the opportunity to ask a range of questions from financial aid to potential enrollment.

Attendees say it’s a way to help remove a temporary hurdle for Vista College students.

“A lot of these people are literally our neighbors, figuratively and literally, some have brothers and sisters or parents who have attended here at UAFS, and so we feel like we’re helping our own community” said Lee Krehbiel with the university.

Former Vista College student Lena Jones said “It does have me feeling good about the future and possibly taking future classes. If not, I know now what steps I need to do as far as student loans and finances need to go.”

In addition, UAFS will provide a $500 scholarship to any displaced student who enrolls at UAFS in January 2022.

