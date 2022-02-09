FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith are honoring the Space Force.

The Student Veterans Organization posted the Space Force flag at a ceremony on campus on February 9 in honor of the newest branch of the U.S. Military.

President and Treasurer James Moore says the ceremony is a big deal and is excited for the future of Space Force.

“I’m very excited to see what direction that they’ll be going in the future, as far as what addition to the protection of our satellites and communications,” said UAFS President and Treasurer of Student Veterans Organization James Moore.