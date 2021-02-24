UAFS host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nursing students are able to get hands-on experience working with the COVID-19 vaccine all while helping those in the community.

The University of Arkansas Fort Smith hosted a vaccination clinic today. Students were able to help administer shots to people in the community.

“No matter where they come from, no matter who they are, we get to help be apart of helping them prevent the COVID from spreading. And so that is amazing,” said Dr. Susan Wynn, University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

Dr. Wynn said it helps keep a good relationship between the college and the community.

We are currently in Phase 1B vaccinations, which includes Arkansans who are 70 or older and those who work in education including K-12, childcare, and higher ED.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities.