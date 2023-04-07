FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Undergraduate students presented research projects Friday in Fort Smith for the 16th annual Student Research Symposium at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Students gave lectures, performances, or other demonstrations to present their work. Professor of mathematics at UAFS Jack Jackson says students doing research teaches them things that a typical classroom cannot do.

“They learn to work independently. They learn how to take a project and go a little more in-depth, and we found that this really helps them prepare for graduate school or for careers,” Jackson said.

Some of the topics presented included the history of indigenous people in Fort Smith and finding solutions for microplastics in water.