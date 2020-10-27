UAFS hosts family weekend October 26-30

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual family weekend at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith is coming up.

The event will take place this Friday and Saturday.

New this year is the family of the year award.

The winner of the award will be announced by UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley during a virtual chat on Friday.

There is a long list of events happening like dance competitions, plus virtual events as well as many opportunities to volenteer.

All family weekend events are free and open to the public.

List of events:

In-person Family Weekend events this year will be:

Greek Week: Yell Like Hell: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Stubblefield Center

Watch UAFS fraternities and sororities compete in this annual dance competition. Guests must register in advance as seating is limited.

Family Drive-in Movie: “Ghostbusters”: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Crowder Field Parking Lot

Enjoy a family movie night from the comfort of your own car. Each vehicle must have a UAFS student or employee on board. Advance registration is required.

Virtual events this year will be:

Chancellor Chat: State of the University and Family of the Year Award: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Hear from UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley about UAFS projects and initiatives. Dr. Riley will also announce the recipient of the first-ever Family of the Year Award.

Lunch and Learn: Career Services and Internships: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Learn about UAFS Career Services and the Babb Center for Student Professional Development and how they prepare students for their careers and continue to foster career readiness even after graduation.

UAFS Jeopardy 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Test your UAFS knowledge in this Jeopardy-style trivia.

Volunteer and service events will include:

Lend Your Voice with VocaliD: VoicaliD allows you to record your voice, submitting it to a voicebank. Your voice is then paired with a recipient that relies on using a computer, or AI, to speak – allowing recipients to express themselves by matching their personality to their preferred voice in the voicebank. Participants will need computer access, headphones with a microphone, and a quiet place to record their voices.

Coat Drive: New and gently used gloves, scarves, and coats can be dropped off Oct. 15-31 on campus at the Recreation and Wellness Center (6-9 a.m. and noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday) or the Student Life Office, Room 115 in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays). Collected items will be provided to students in need.

Holiday Food Drive: The Dave Stevens Lion Pride Pantry is raising funds to feed hungry Lions during the holiday season.