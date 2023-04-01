FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley kids put their welding skills to the test Friday at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith College of Business and Industry as the school hosted its fifth annual welding rodeo.

High schoolers were divided into groups to compete in a written general knowledge test and in welding techniques. Students were judged for their work for a chance to win welding tools and a scholarship to UAFS.

“Not everyone is cut out to be behind a desk and there’s some people that really like to use their hands to earn a living. That’s why a lot of people choose to do this, and you can make a lot of money doing it,” said technical instructor Jason Keyes.

Students also had the opportunity to meet with employers. Seven schools in the River Valley participated including Paris, Hackett and Booneville high schools.