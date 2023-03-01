FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is the inaugural host for this year’s National Museum of Women in Arts biennial exhibition in Arkansas.

The exhibit is known this year as New Worlds.

The exhibit tours the state while introducing emerging or underrepresented female Arkansas artists to the public.

“Eventually, so this will travel the state the next year,” said UAFS gallery director Matthew Bailey. “And, one of these artists will be selected to be a part of the National Museum Women in Arts Women to Watch National Worlds exhibit in 2024.”

The exhibit is in Fort Smith until March 3. It’s free and open to the public.

Its next stop is in El Dorado.