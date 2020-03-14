UAFS hosts nine schools for annual Welding Rodeo

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of high school students from around the area competed in a welding competition today.

UAFS hosted nine high schools for the annual Welding Rodeo.

It offers students who have studied welding through their high schools or the UAFS campus to compete.

Instructors say they are learning skills that can turn into a high-paying job and be applied to all walks of life.

“The same as what we teach around here. We don’t just teach welding and fabrication. We teach mannerisms and life skills and then even if you don’t weld after you get done here, you’re going to walk away a better person than when you came in,” Welding Instructor Michael Dugan said.

The winner got a $1,000 scholarship to UAFS.