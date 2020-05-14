UAFS launches $1,000 scholarship for new transfer students

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new scholarship program launched on May 13 by the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will provide $1,000 in financial aid for all eligible incoming transfer students.

Students eligible for the new Helping Hand Transfer Scholarship must have completed 12 credit hours and have at least a combined 2.5 GPA at their previous institution(s).

UAFS’s quality, affordability and in-demand degrees have always made it an attractive choice for transfer students. The uncertainty of the past few months has many students considering their university options. This scholarship will help relieve the financial pressure that can result from changing institutions and allow students more flexibility. Dr. Lee Krehbiel, vice chancellor for Student Affairs

The new scholarship will automatically be awarded to all first-time transfer students who meet the credit hour and GPA criteria and is renewable for up to three years, offering these students a total of $3,000.

Transfer students also have the opportunity to apply for the Transfer Achievement and Phi Theta Kappa Transfer scholarships. These merit scholarships provide a higher level of financial support.

The Transfer Achievement Scholarship provides $3,000 a year for tuition and fees and is renewable for up to three years for a total of $9,000.

The Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarship provides $4,000 a year for tuition and fees and is renewable for two years for a total of $8,000.

These merit scholarships require at least 48 credit hours prior to transferring and a GPA of at least 3.0 and are not stackable with the Helping Hand scholarship.

The deadline for applying for merit scholarships is July 1.

Additional criteria details on these and other transfer scholarships are available online or by contacting the UAFS Office of Financial Aid by email at finaid@uafs.edu.