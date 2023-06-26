FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith announced on Monday their athletic program will leave the Lone Star Conference to join the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association for the 2024-25 year, in a press release.

UAFS will be a full-time member of the MIAA starting in the fall of 2024 and will become the first member of the conference to come from the state of Arkansas.

“An athletic conference should bring like-minded institutions in a geographical area to compete and allow their student-athletes to excel academically and develop life skills, and the MIAA does that for UAFS,” said UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz.

UAFS has been in Division II since 2010 and a member of the Lone Star Conference since 2019.

The upcoming athletic year will be the final one for the UAFS Lions in the LSC.