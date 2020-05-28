UAFS named safest college campus in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith was recently named the safest university in Arkansas, according to online safety resource YourLocalSecurity.com.

Publishing annual reviews on the safest college campuses in America since 2016, Your Local Security uses data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report to inform their findings.

We are proud of the work of everybody on campus in support of the University Police Department and our outreach efforts. Through our community-based policing and partnerships with our campus community partners, the Fort Smith Police Department and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department, we can build on the priority of safety on campus. Ray Ottman UAFS University police chief.

UAFS reports lower crime rates than the national averages, according to the website.

UAFS has blue light safety stations equipped with emergency phones placed throughout campus and uses the Rave Guardian personal safety app.

UPD also performs police escorts by request at any time and hosts outreach events like Weekend Waffles with UPD and Stress Less events during finals.

In addition the department also provides Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) training, and officers give presentations throughout the year on dating violence, safe and healthy relationships and home safety.

“I really feel the benefits of our outreach efforts pay us the most dividends,” Ottman said.

Throughout campus Ottman and his team also perform routine assessments of ways to improve campus safety, recently having implemented a lighting upgrade for the interior of campus.

“Safety is a priority of the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, not just for current students, but also for our incoming students, parents, staff and faculty,” Ottman said. “Safety is a team effort, and I am happy and proud to be part of this team.”

According to YourLocalSecurity, colleges were evaluated based on violent crimes, property crimes and hate crimes per 10,000 people, as well as the number of Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) offenses per 10,000 people.