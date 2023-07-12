FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Center for Economic Development and the UAFS Foundation announce plans for a Community Investment Fund of nearly $200,000 which aims to provide seed funds to locally-owned startups in the River Valley.

According to a press release from UAFS, the program is expected to launch in early 2024. The Center for Economic Development plans to award these funds to small business owners who have faced barriers to accessing capital, markets, and essential networks for growth.

The release says the CIF will prioritize investment in River Valley-based ventures that serve the unique needs of the region.

“99.9% of businesses across the US are small businesses,” added Bill Sabo, director of the UAFS Arkansas Small Business and Development Center. “Our goal is to ensure that the entrepreneurs in the River Valley have access to the resources and support needed to launch their ideas, build their businesses, and amplify their impact across the region.

According to the release, the Center for Economic Development will establish an advisory board for the CIF composed of local business leaders and community organizers. The board will set application standards, review requests, access feasibility, and award funds to small businesses with the greatest potential to improve the region.

The release says the UAFS Foundation Board of Directors has committed $130, 272 to an endowment that aims to generate perpetual funding for the CIF with an additional $64,011 to be used as seed funding for the first implementation phase.

The release says over a five-year span, the CIF will utilize equity-like financial instruments to invest in the companies.

According to the release, the university aims to grow the program into a sustainable revolving loan fund.