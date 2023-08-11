FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Police Department prepares for the upcoming academic year.

One of the preparations includes campus safety walks where officers walk around campus during the day and night to survey lighting and sidewalks.

Chief Ray Ottman with the UAFS Police Department says the team is also finishing up upgrades to security cameras and platforms.

“We didn’t just do cameras. The software platform that allows us to do analytics, facial recognition, license plate recognition, car, vehicle, that kind of thing,” Ottman said. “It’s just been a force multiplier for us immensely. The students love it. The students asked for it. They were wanting more on campus to feel safe, secure. It’s been a great addition to our campus.”

Ottman says there are blue phones set up around campus for students and staff to use if there’s an emergency.

He says it’s also important to have the department’s phone number saved on your phone. It is (479)-788-7140.