FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will host an event to help Spanish-speaking prospective students and their parents.

Si Se Puede en UAFS which translates to You Can Do It at UAFS is a new recruitment program designed to help bilingual students translate the benefits of college to their parents and explain to parents what UAFS can do for their kids’ futures.

Luis Negrete is the senior admissions advisor for diversity outreach at UAFS. He graduated from UAFS as an international student.

“This event — it is really important to me because I wish I would have had this whenever I was a student,” Negrete said. “So, I was able to translate to my parents what I was doing and what I was going to be able to achieve whenever I graduated from Fort Smith.”