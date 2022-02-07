FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Georgia Hale, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, announced her plans to retire at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

In an announcement to campus, Hale said, “I want you to be among the first to know of my decision to retire from the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith, effective June 30, 2022. The progress I have witnessed and friendships I have developed during my 18 years at UAFS make this a bitter-sweet moment. However, now is the right time.”

Hale came to UAFS in 2004 as the Associate Dean of the newly created College of Business to help prepare the faculty and staff for their initial Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation. The College of Business (Now the College of Business & Industry) still holds the ranking today.

Following her tenure as Associate Dean, Hale served as interim dean of the College of Business, Dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology, and Provost & Vice-Chancellor. UAFS has secured the services of the Academic Career and Executive Search (ACES) firm to conduct a national search for the next Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

According to ACES, the specialized search firm offers expansive networks, broad knowledge, and a deep understanding of higher education and recruitment, using skilled researchers, analysts, and internal recruiters to ensure every search reaches the most diverse candidate pool and runs on schedule.

“Dr. Hale has been a critical member of our senior leadership team since my arrival as chancellor, and I will always be grateful for her support as I learned about higher education in the state and became acclimated to the university,” said Dr. Terisa Riley, chancellor of UAFS.

Riley will soon appoint a search committee to select acceptable candidates for on-campus interviews. Members of the campus community, including faculty, staff, and students, will have the opportunity to provide feedback on each of the candidates, and Riley will consider input from all groups in selecting the best-qualified individual to serve as the university’s next academic executive.

While Riley expects the hiring process to be complete before June 30, 2022, she expressed gratitude that Dr. Hale had agreed to continue serving the university until an acceptable candidate has been selected.