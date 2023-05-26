FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has announced a new strategic plan, mission and vision.

“The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will enter a new phase of growth and innovation following the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees’ approval of the UAFS 2023-2028 Strategic Plan on Thursday, May 25,” a release from UAFS said.

Chancellor Terisa Riley sent a message to the UAFS campus declaring the new plan a significant milestone in the university’s history.

“This plan, and the implementation initiatives that will soon follow, will usher in an exciting new era at UAFS. We see this plan as the embodiment of our shared ambition to empower students, strengthen our community ties, uphold our culture of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, and truly shift the boundaries of what’s possible in higher education,” Riley said.

The plan establishes a focus on student success, industry partnerships and economic development, among other things.

The new mission reads “UAFS seeks to empower the social mobility of its students and fuel the economic growth of the River Valley through superior educational opportunities and solid community partnerships.”

The new vision reads “Through dynamic academic programs, innovative research opportunities, and transformational centers of intellectual and economic development, UAFS is determined to advance its community and emerge as an institution renowned for educating and inspiring ambitious students.”

The announcement comes just a day after the UA System Board of Trustees voted on and unanimously passed a proposal to raise tuition and fees across Arkansas’ universities, including a 7.43% tuition increase and an 8.03% fee increase at UAFS.

The full plan can be read here.