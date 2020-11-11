UAFS students honor veterans with flag display

The pandemic did not stop student vets from celebrating Veterans Day.

At the UAFS. these U.S. and military branch flags, along with the POWMIA table were on display on campus.

Typically, there’s a ceremony to bring in the flags one-by-one, but that was not possible because of health guidelines with the pandemic.

Justin Moore is the president of the student veterans affairs organization at UAFS a navy and army vet said. He talks about why he enlisted.

“A lot of us choose to serve despite hardships past generations have done through and to keep moving forward in a positive manner and leave a positive legacy for future generations,” Moore said.

The display is set up until 5 p.m.