UAFS students honor veterans with flag display

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic did not stop student vets from celebrating Veterans Day.

At the UAFS. these U.S. and military branch flags, along with the POWMIA table were on display on campus.

Typically, there’s a ceremony to bring in the flags one-by-one, but that was not possible because of health guidelines with the pandemic.

Justin Moore is the president of the student veterans affairs organization at UAFS a navy and army vet said. He talks about why he enlisted.

“A lot of us choose to serve despite hardships past generations have done through and to keep moving forward in a positive manner and leave a positive legacy for future generations,” Moore said.

The display is set up until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers