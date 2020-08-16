UAFS students may see “distance learning” fee

FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — As you and your students start heading back to college, you may find a new fee on your tuition this fall.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith added what they call a “distance learning fee” for students this upcoming semester, and students are asking why.

The Chancellor of UAFS, Terisa Riley, said the fee is charged for classes that have an online class or a class that is face to face but also has online elements.

Students will see a $50 charge for each credit hour that falls under this category.

She said only the board to trustees can decided to reduce or waive a fee, but it helps to pay for software, security and salaries.

“We do plan to determine the structure for charges and how it’s being applied,” Dr. Riley said.

The fee is waived if a professor moved their in-person class online, or added online elements.

She says students can connect with the student government association to find resolutions if needed.

Find the release regarding new tuition changes below;