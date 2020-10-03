UAFS to begin COVID-19 testing October 6

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith’s Powell Student Health Center will begin COVID-19 testing on campus Tuesday, October 6.

This comes after receiving an Abbott Testing Machine and testing kits from the Arkansas Department of Health this week.

The drive-thru on-campus testing will be open to all UAFS students at no cost.

Any UAFS student who feels sick and has symptoms of COVID-19 is concerned should stay home and contact the Powell student health clinic at 479-788-7435 for an evaluation.

The UAFS Powell Student Health Center will be testing Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at a separate campus location.

Result times from the Abbott machines may be ready in just a few minutes, while tests that must be sent off for review may take up to two to three days.

Once results are available, students will be required to enter isolation if they have a positive result, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, along with the ADH will initiate the contact tracing process.

Students were advised to add contact tracer phone numbers to their mobile phone’s contact list. Those numbers are:

833-283-2019

877-272-6819

800-803-7847

502-214-2410

501-686-5875

The UAFS Powell Student Health clinic is also providing free flu shots for students, and the university will host a flu-shot clinic for faculty and staff on campus next week.