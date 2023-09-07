FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith ROTC Lion Company is set to host a memorial stair climb and flag planting on Sept. 11.

“Members of UAFS ROTC and LionHeart – a student-led philanthropic organization at UAFS – will climb the stairs of Stubblefield Center following a Remembrance Ceremony to honor the lives lost and those who heroically assisted in the aftermath of the attacks,” a release from UAFS said.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m.

The university says that students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to climb 2,200 stairs, or 110 stories, alongside UAFS ROTC.

The climb represents victims of 9/11 and the Global War on Terrorism.

LionHeart volunteers and UAFS Student Government Association members will also be placing American Flags throughout the campus green from 10 a.m. to noon.

The entire UAFS community is invited to help place flags.