FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will host a Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fort Smith Bakery District.

According to a press release from the university, the event will be a full-scale festival featuring games and activities including mahjong and poker.

Courtesy: University of Arkansas-Fort Smith

The release says Noble 8 Lion Dancers will perform traditional dances and local artists will teach attendees to make lucky knots and red envelopes.

According to the release, The UAFS Vietnamese Student Association is partnering with The UAFS Myles Friedman Honors Program and Cultural Network and the Asian Culture Club at Southside High School to host the event.