UAFS touts $142M economic impact

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study reveals the University of Arkansas Fort Smith brought millions of dollars to Sebastian County last year.

The study was conducted by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

It said the university contributed to an estimated $142.7 million econmic impact in 2019.

The university contributes more than 1400 jobs to the market.

A total of $55.4 million in labor income and enrolls nearly 6500 students annually.

UAFS students who graduated in 2019 exceeded $24 million in additional wages in one year than those who obtained a high school diploma.

Those same graduates could also see an increase in lifetime earnings that exceeds $373 million thanks to their academic credentials, according to the study.