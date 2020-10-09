UAFS touts $142M economic impact

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study reveals the University of Arkansas Fort Smith brought millions of dollars to Sebastian County last year.
The study was conducted by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
It said the university contributed to an estimated $142.7 million econmic impact in 2019.
The university contributes more than 1400 jobs to the market.
A total of $55.4 million in labor income and enrolls nearly 6500 students annually.
UAFS students who graduated in 2019 exceeded $24 million in additional wages in one year than those who obtained a high school diploma.
Those same graduates could also see an increase in lifetime earnings that exceeds $373 million thanks to their academic credentials, according to the study.
As a regional public institution, our university is uniquely interwoven with this community. The impact we make through education, research, employment, and investment reaches far beyond our campus’s two-mile footprint. Service to those who learn at work at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith is truly service to the entire River Valley, and indeed the state of Arkansas as a whole. Nearly half of our student body is from Sebastian County, and a large number of those students find fulfilling careers right here in Fort Smith when they graduate. Though we know, anecdotally, that UAFS is a university for the people, and though we see the impact our students make on this community, and this community on our students every day, having that notion quantified by an independent study is deeply rewarding. I am immensely proud of the economic impact this institution has on Sebastian County and thrilled to present these results as a fulfillment of our promises to those who invest in our great university.Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley