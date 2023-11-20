FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s fan-favorite holiday tradition is back!

The Toy Toss is an event started back in 2010 by previous Men’s basketball coach Josh Newman.

Current head coach Zane Gibson served as the assistant coach under Newman. Gibson says in 2010, Newman wanted “every child in the River Valley to have a good Christmas”. So, they started the Toy Toss tradition that was annual until 2018, when a new coaching staff arrived.

UAFS student engagement coordinator Dyllan Newell is a Fort Smith native who says he recalls attending the Toy Toss as a kid, but is now helping the school prepare for the revamp Tuesday night.

Newell says that the university “wants every kid to have a Christmas.” He thinks “it’s really cool to see the community embrace this so well and come out and kind of support that mission. It is just awesome that we can all come together for a common goal and then support a common team”.

The game is on November 21 at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

Attendees can attend the game for free if they bring toys. After the team scores their first point, attendees can throw soft toys on the court. The toys will be collected by The UAFS women’s basketball team, and the toys will be donated to local shelters.

The United Way of Fort Smith is also assisting the school with collecting more toys externally.