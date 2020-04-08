UAFS uses 3D printers to assist face shield PPE construction

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith’s College of Applied Science and Technology is using 3-D printers to produce parts for plastic face shields for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Derek Goodson, lead faculty for computer graphic technology and animation technology at UAFS, began testing prototypes two weeks ago after attorney Cheryl Anderson shared a need for such protective equipment.

Her husband works in both River Valley local hospitals as an emergency room physician.

The 3-D elements of the face shields being printed at UAFS follow PRUSA’s open-source protective face shield design for 3-D printers.

Anderson is managing the collaborative effort by local businesses to make the completed pieces possible.

“They made the file open-source after going through iterations with different departments of health overseas to come up with a model for the face shields,” Goodson said. “Protecting medical personnel is one of our primary concerns, and to be able to help them is a really important thing for us.”

One hundred twenty of the 3-D printed pieces had been passed along to the next stage of assembly on April 4. Each of the pieces takes four hours to print, and 14 machines are running at a time in the UAFS lab.

On April 6, small batches of fully assembled shields were delivered to Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Van Buren for field testing.

“We’re very excited to be able to help,” Goodson said. “We’ve seen a lot on the news about the lack of PPE for health care professionals, so anything we can do to help and to alleviate that threat, we were happy to do.”

The printing lab is disinfected regularly, and Goodson wears gloves while printing to avoid contamination.

Anderson reached out to 3-D printers across the region, but few have the capacity of the UAFS lab.

“We have folks all over who are printing these, contributing masks, because clearly there’s a need,” she said.

Holding back tears, Anderson explained that if her husband were in the ER, possibly facing a situation where he needed to reuse the n95 masks meant to protect him, she would do everything possible to protect him and all the other medical providers who care for those most in need.

“It’s a community effort,” she said, “and it’s so nice that we live in a community where everyone wants to help.”