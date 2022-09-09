FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An attempt to open a new voting location is shut down by the Sebastian County Election Committee.

The University Arkansas-Fort Smith submitted a proposal to the election commission to turn the campus into a voting center ahead of November’s election.

A new location requires a unanimous vote, but when it came time for the three commissioners to vote, one voted in favor, one voted against, and one wasn’t in attendance at the meeting.

A special meeting was scheduled to give Chancellor Terisa Riley a chance to answer questions or concerns, but that meeting was canceled twice.

“We knew that this was a convenient location, of course, for our employees and our students,” Riley said. “But, it’s not just about that. It’s also about being the really well-known location that can provide a place to vote for any members of our whole community.”

Sebastian County Election Commission Chairman Jason Vineyard said he would have preferred to have a full discussion on the matter before a vote was taken, and that he’s in favor of turning the campus into a voting location. But, he canceled the last meeting because he was convinced the “no” vote wasn’t going to be swayed.