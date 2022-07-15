FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is welcoming its newest Lions to the pride.

The “Mane Event” allowed incoming students to learn more about the university and ask any questions they had about financial aid.

Landon King is the university’s new student and family programs coordinator. He says this is a way to help incoming and future students.

“Part of these students are prospective students, someone that maybe hasn’t fully signed up for classes or been fully admitted to the university,” King said. “We want to say ‘Come join our campus, join the Lion Pride’, and we are just celebrating them.”

If you didn’t make it to “Mane Event”, freshman orientation or “Cub Camp” takes place three days before classes start.