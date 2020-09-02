UAMS: $750k grant to develop a “Rural Training Track”

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rural Training Track (RTT) is a family medicine residency program that will now be able to graduate four additional medical residents per year, thanks to a grant.

The $750,000 grant means the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and local hospitals will develop the RTT. This program will work as a partnership with Washington Regional Medical Center and Mercy Hospital.

The program will be divided into two two-year programs. First, designing the RTT and getting accreditation. Then the first group will start the program in July 2023, according to a UAMS release.

Residents in the program will complete their first year at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville and spend the majority of years two and three in Carroll County at Mercy-Berryville Hospital and rural Washington Regional and Mercy family practice clinics. Ronald Brimberry, M.D., will serve as program director. 

UAMS statement

