UAMS Chancellor fears Arkansas is headed in the wrong direction with COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A state health official says he fears Arkansas is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19.

We are not out of the woods by any stretch of imagination.” UAMS CHANCELLOR DR. CAM PATTERSON

Dr. Patterson said we are seeing a transition away from older individuals getting COVID-19 to younger people who may not have been vaccinated, leaving him concerned for this age group and other groups of people who may not have gotten the vaccine.

“Schools will reopen and people will recongregate,” Dr. Patterson said. “If we haven’t gotten everyone who is eligible to vaccinated we’re going to have a very, very ugly fall.”

Dr. Patterson adds he is especially concerned about minority groups in northwest Arkansas, like the Marshallese and Latinx communities who could be more vulnerable to the virus without vaccines.

He is also focused on the Delta variant and the risks that come with it. He said it appears to be more serious than other variants of the virus so he encourages you, if you have not already, to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible.