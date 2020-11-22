UAMS Chancellor releases new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare workers

Image courtesy of UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson laid out new guidelines for frontline healthcare workers, adding 400 UAMS workers are in quarantine.

Patterson says these new guidelines will expedite getting the needed healthcare heroes back to work.

Those who’ve been exposed to COVID019 can be PCR tested five to seven days after exposure. If the test comes back negative, they can return to work.

If hospitals get critically understaffed, those who’ve been infected can return to work only if they’re working with infected patients.

Community Clinic’s Dr. Gary Berner says these new guidelines will be really important moving forward.

“This could be really helpful for us in being able to keep our team members out there… Testing, treating, sorting out the COVID from the non-COVID,” Berner said.

Berner says Community Clinic has also faced staff shortages.

In some cases, the smaller clinics have had to close because three or four people were exposed.

