SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Office of Community Health and Research moved from Fayetteville to a new location on 2708 South 48th Street in Springdale in July.

The office works with all areas of the community like the Hispanic and Marshallese communities to help people build and lead a healthy life.

The ribbon cutting on October 11 allowed the community to see how the office will better serve Northwest Arkansas.

“We love seeing so many of our community partners and community leaders out today celebrating with us this new space, and most importantly, our combined commitment to make Northwest Arkansas the healthiest place to live in the world,” said Pearl McElfish, director of Community Health and Research at UAMS.

McElfish says since relocating, the office has brought in 75 community health workers.