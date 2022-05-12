LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A doctor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock suggests alternatives if people are having a hard time finding baby formula due to the nationwide shortage.

Dr. Steve Schexnayder says in a short-term pinch, people can use store-bought milk for a few days to a week.

Schexnayder advises against using homemade recipes found online. He also says to avoid watering down the formula to stretch it out.

“In diluting formula, and trying to stretch it by adding additional water, you can dilute it, and so the salts in the formula are dilute. And, the baby, particularly young infants can get too much water and it can actually cause seizures,” Schexnayder said.

Dr. Schexnayder recommends Arkansas’ Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program and says it wasn’t affected by the shortage.