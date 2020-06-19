UAMS Fayetteville delivers food to families in isolation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS volunteers deliver food to families in isolation and quarantine.

According to a press release, this was made possible by the collaboration of community partners across Northwest Arkansas, 50 volunteers from UAMS and Tyson Foods provided food boxes to over 200 families.

Food boxes were donated from the Samaritan Community Center, Feed The 479, Second Street Pantry, and the NWA Food Bank.

UAMS coordinated the event as part of the NWA Equitable Food Response and Relief Project that was funded by the Walmart Foundation.

Tomorrow, Ozark Regional Transit is providing buses so a second wave of volunteers can deliver a variety of items to more families.