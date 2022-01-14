UAMS foresees significant increase in COVID-19 by end of January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences predicts COVID-19 cases will increase significantly by the end of January.

Dr. Mark Williams at UAMS says record cases over the past few days are quickly outpacing their models.

He says with more hospitals and medical services seeing challenges with staff, it could take its toll on people trying to receive care.

“This is a serious situation and we have to be very cognizant of not what’s just happening in the hospitals, but what’s also happening with those services related to the hospitals,” Williams said.

Williams says with these projections, it’s important to stay masked up, and to use an N95 face mask if possible.