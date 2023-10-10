ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An effort to support students experiencing trauma is gaining momentum in Arkansas.

Recent reports from officials at The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences indicate that nearly one in seven students in Arkansas is currently dealing with neglect, highlighting the urgent need for intervention. In response, the university’s Trauma Resource Initiative in Schools is working to provide school staff with the training and tools necessary to assist vulnerable students.

TRIS has recently received a $1.6 million grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield. The grant will enable TRIS to expand its efforts, reaching more schools and offering a lifeline to the students who desperately need support.

To address the crisis, TRIS focuses on training school staff to better understand and help students dealing with trauma.

In the wake of the grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, TRIS has been able to extend its reach into several schools in Northwest Arkansas. In this region, the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative plays a vital role in leveraging resources like TRIS to provide better support to schools.

The Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative and similar organizations understand that addressing trauma in students is not just a matter of education; it’s a matter of the overall well-being of children and their communities.