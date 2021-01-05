UAMS Health discharges 1000th COVID-19 survivor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Health marked a major milestone in Little Rock on Monday as it discharged its 1,000th COVID-19 survivor.

Wearing a red Arkansas Razorbacks sweater and holding a sign that read “I’m the 1000th COVID-19 patient discharged by UAMS Health,” the man was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday to the cheers of staff.

Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson celebrated the news on Twitter:

We marked a milestone today @uamshealth with the discharge of our 1,000th COVID-19 survivor. So proud to participate in this celebration. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UnPvKoAEGz — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) January 4, 2021

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 207,898 Arkansans considered recovered from COVID-19.

The statewide death toll stands at 3,800.