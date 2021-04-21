UAMS helps build prosthetic for Marshallese man

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Marshallese man is given a new prosthetic leg completely free.

Together, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Northwest Arkansas, The University of Arkansas’s Biomedical Engineering senior design group, and Snell Prosthetics, were able to build the prosthetic leg.

Terry Takamaru, clinical interpreter at UAMS said, “It is a really relieving feeling to know that there are people ready to jump and help our patients and the community.”

UAMS said the patient is excited for what the future will bring.

