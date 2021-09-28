UAMS holds drive-through booster clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, says it could be just days before their vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11, and UAMS Northwest says it’s preparing for the additional traffic.

So It wants to make sure all the proper resources are fully functional by the time it is approved.

Resources like the drive-through vaccination clinic, which UAMS held Monday to help distribute booster shots for those 65 and up, immunocompromise, or those who work in a high-risk atmosphere.

COVID-19 vaccine lead physician for UAMS Northwest says when it comes to getting the shots into arms supply will not be an issue, and she’s looking forward to seeing the positive impact vaccinating the 5 to 11 age range will have on schools and the Northwest Arkansas Community.

“I think it will help tremendously. I think we still have a lot of community transmission of COVID-19. The pandemic is not over, unfortunately. I know we all want to get back to normal, and we still have a lot of work to do with vaccinations,” says Dr. Sharon Reece, COVID-19 Vaccine Lead Physician for UAMS Northwest.

Dr. Sharon Reece says the drive-through booster clinic at UAMS Northwest will run Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; no appointment is necessary.