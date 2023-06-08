SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting a health and wellness fair in Springdale for the Hispanic and Latino community.

The fair will include informative booths that include medical, financial, legal and insurance opportunities.

Additionally, there will be free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, fall risk assessments, memory screenings and more.

A food truck will be present for lunch and a local Zumba instructor will be leading free classes.

The fair is June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education at 2422 North Thompson Street in Springdale.