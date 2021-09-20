UAMS hosts panel on students and COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences invited parents and teachers to a virtual panel to help answer questions about COVID-19.

Among the panelists included UAMS Dr. Robert Hopkins, state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, and child psychiatrist Veronica Raney.

Several questions surrounded kids’ developmental struggles because of face coverings.

“Kids rely on not just the face. They listen to tone of voice, they look at body language, they take cues from their parents, how their parents react,” Raney said.

UAMS pediatrician Dr. Jared Beavers and outbreak response Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health were also panelists.

