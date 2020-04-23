UAMS increases statewide testing capacity and COVID-19 studies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS is continuing statewide testing to help rural areas avoid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Chancellor Doctor Cam Patterson said it is critical in flattening the curve.

This week, the mobile unit screened and tested people in McGee, Camden, and Marianna.

Since the mobile unit began, it has screened 15,000 people and tested 4,000 people.

Dr. Patterson said negative tests are also important in the fight against COVID-19.

“If we develop antibody tests that are reliable and marry those tests with what we know with the biology of COVID-19 infections it can help us enormously in determining population prevalent and what we need to manage,” Patterson said.

Dr. Patterson also announced UAMS is fast-tracking clinical studies to determine if any anti-viral medicine already in stock can help treat COVID-19 patients.