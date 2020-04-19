UAMS mobile unit provides better access to tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS has created a mobile screening unit to reach more people in communities that have asked for help with testing capabilities.

The unit aims to provide Arkansans in rural areas better methods and access to be screened for the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Cam Patterson of UAMS says, “This should be a big relief to people who live in those communities. We will continue to provide local communities with access to the UAMS mobile unit.”

The mobile unit has already visited Texarkana and Forrest City this week, testing over 180 people in the process with only one result coming back positive. Officials say that this upcoming week the unit will visit Marianna, Camden, and McGehee.