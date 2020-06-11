UAMS Northwest Regional campus hosts White Coats for Black Lives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The UAMS Northwest Regional campus hosted a White Coats for Black Lives event.

UAMS faculty, staff, students, and leadership held a brief ceremony to acknowledge that the campus stands against racism of any kind.

The event was organized by Dr. Emmanuel Obi with UAMS way to honor George Floyd.

“It’s imperative that we take a stand against systemic racism. It’s imperative that we take a stand against any form of oppression or inequality,” Dr. Obi said.

Obi said he hopes today’s event will light a fire within the medical community at UAMS to continue advocating for its patients.