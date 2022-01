FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 testing has resumed at the drive-thru clinic at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest on 1100 N. Woolsey Avenue in Fayetteville.

According to the university, the clinic is free and available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. No appointment is needed.

The university says when available, insurance may be billed. Spanish and Marshallese translation is available.